A Jim Harbaugh Shakespeare rant could help explain poor NFL report card
The Los Angeles Chargers made a massive statement in the 2025 NFLPA report card release. The franchise ranked 5th overall in the league when it comes to overall grade.
Last year, the team had six categories where they scored a C or worse. This season, the team only had one category that was a C or worse.
One of the biggest reasons things are trending in a positive direction is that the franchise has found the right head coach in Jim Harbaugh.
Harbaugh received a B from the NFLPA report card. It was reported that players feel that Harbaugh is very receptive in the locker room.
However, when it came to efficient time management, Harbaugh received the worst grade of any NFL coach.
To get to the bottom of why that might be, Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk may have found the answer.
Former Michigan defensive star Mason Graham appeared on PFT Live and discussed what meetings were like with his former head coach.
“He just starts reading some Shakespeare stuff for 20 minutes, just rambling on, he memorized the whole St. Crispin’s speech, just kind of rambled on for almost 20 minutes. It was a little weird, but it’s cool that he does that type of stuff. He’s a different coach, but I like him a lot," stated Graham.
First off, sign me up for any Harbaugh-Shakespeare content that could possibly ever happen. Second, these kids don't release the actual insanity they have before them, and it's beautiful.
