Chargers UDFA with near pick-six stole 'Player of the Game' honors
If there's one thing the current Los Angeles Chargers regime can do well, it's have an eye for talent. Joe Hortiz and Jim Harbaugh have officially placed their stamp on the franchise with two offseasons under their belt, deploying plenty of young players in important roles.
Last year's draft class was renowned as one of the best. The first two picks of Joe Alt and Ladd McConkey became immediate hits. It's looking like more of the same this year, as Omarion Hampton, Tre Harris and KeAndre Lambert-Smith have already been standouts during training camp. There's been one newcomer, however, that has trailblazed his way with the Bolts without being drafted.
Undrafted rookie corner Nikko Reed had made waves throughout training camp so far. He was locking down opposing receivers during one-on-one drills, making splash plays in almost every practice. Reed made the NFL world learn his name in the Hall of Fame game last week, intercepting Lions quarterback Kyle Allen and returning it 60 yards the other way.
Reed was given 'Player of the Game' honors by Mark Chichester of Pro Football Focus.
"Undrafted rookie cornerback Nikko Reed continued his impressive summer with a dominant NFL debut. Targeted three times, Reed allowed zero completions, forced two incompletions and grabbed an interception. He held opposing quarterbacks to a 0.0 passer rating when targeted and earned a PFF grade above 90.0 on first review."
Now the question becomes: can Reed make a serious push towards a roster spot? The former Oregon product will not crack the starting lineup, as Donte Jackson, Tarheeb Still (nickel) and Cam Hart fill those roles. Reed's main competition looks to be Ja'Sir Taylor, Deane Leonard and Benjamin St-Juste.
Reed spent his first two seasons in college with the Colorado Buffaloes and the final two with the aforementioned Ducks. In 2024, he accumulated 39 tackles, six passes defended and two interceptions.
