Chargers’ second-year wideout could vie for first Pro Bowl invitation in 2025
Fascinating stuff. This week, Kevin Patra of NFL.com selected one player from each team in the league who could earn their first-ever Pro Bowl invitation this season. Wide receiver Ladd McConkey got the nod for Jim Harbaugh’s Los Angeles Chargers.
“The return of veteran wideout Keenan Allen to the Chargers doesn’t adjust McConkey’s outlook,” explained Patra. “The rookie was a sensation last season, snagging everything in sight and becoming a big-play weapon for Justin Herbert. He finished 2024 with 82 catches for 1,149 yards and seven TDs—and if not for a slow-ish start, those figures would have been even more ridonkulous.”
“Through the first six games of his career, added Patra. “McConkey went over 50 yards once. In his final 10 games of the regular season (he missed Week 14), he never generated fewer than 52 yards and went over 90 five times, tallying 58 catches for 884 yards and five TDs in that span. Extrapolate that yardage over 17 games, and he’d have put up 1,503 yards. Bazinga! McConkey owns the route-running skills, hands and athleticism after the catch to build on last year’s finish and prove he’s among the Pro Bowl-caliber weapons dotting the league.”
Chargers’ WR Ladd McConkey could be a Pro Bowler in 2025
McConkey, ninth in the voting for 2024 NFL Offensive Rooke of the Year, was one of the few bright spots in the team’s disappointing 32-12 playoff loss at Houston, and perhaps motivated the franchise to add some more wide receiving help this offseason. McConkey caught nine passes for 197 yards and one touchdown. Meanwhile, five other players totaled five receptions for 45 yards in the 20-point setback.
Along with the recent return of Allen—a six-time Pro Bowler in 11 previous seasons with the Chargers—general manager Joe Hortiz added Tre Harris (2-Mississippi) and Keandre Lambert-Smith (5-Auburn) in April’s draft. All told, it’s going to be interesting to see if McConkey can build on his 2024 performance.
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers' CB final roster battle gets a surprise name making a push
Omarion Hampton still listed as backup on Chargers depth chart
Chargers final roster battle features undrafted free agent making strong push
Chargers’ Mekhi Becton injury update starting to feel like a red flag
Khalil Mack gives glowing review of Chargers' rookie offensive weapon
Chargers’ Jim Harbaugh compares coaching in the NFL to a root canal