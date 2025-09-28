Chargers vs. Giants, NFL Week 4: Start time, live stream, TV channel
The Los Angeles Chargers are off to a perfect 3-0 start, with all three of their victories coming against AFC West opponents. After running through their division, they're now set to travel across the country to take on a struggling New York Giants squad.
New York enters the weekend with a record of 0-3 and has just made a change at quarterback. Veteran and former Chargers' rival, Russell Wilson, is out, and rookie Jaxson Dart is in. That's not a great sign for the home team since Jim Harbaugh is 8-2 all-time against rookie quarterbacks, and was 4-0 for Los Angeles in 2024.
No game should be overlooked, especially when the Chargers could be at a disadvantage thanks to the early start time. Still, they're favored in this one, and below we have all the information you need to catch the action as they look to avoid a trap game.
Chargers vs. Giants NFL Week 4: TV & Viewing Info
Date: Sunday, September 28
Start Time: 10:00 a.m. PT
Location: East Rutherford, NJ
Venue: MetLife Stadium
TV Info: CBS
Betting Odds: Los Angeles -6.5 | O/U: 43.5 (odds via ESPN BET)
How To Live Stream Chargers vs. Giants Online
Watch Chargers vs. Giants on Phone, Tablet, or Mobile
