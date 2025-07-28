Chargers’ Rashawn Slater contract extension yearly breakdowns revealed
The Los Angeles Chargers made Rashawn Slater one of the highest-paid offensive linemen in the NFL with his new contract extension during training camp.
A four-year deal worth $114 million with $92 million guaranteed, the expected monster deal for the most important piece in front of Justin Herbert likely signals a return to practice for Slater and peace of mind for all involved.
Funnily enough, the year-to-year cap breakdowns of the Slater deal are worth a look, too, with the numbers courtesy of Over the Cap:
- 2025: $14.8M
- 2026: $23.8M
- 2027: $31.8M
- 2028: $29.09M
- 2029: $33.55M
RELATED: Where Rashawn Slater's contract extension with Chargers ranks among highest-paid OL
The 2025 cap number actually goes down as a result of the extension, as Slater was originally due around $19 million on his fifth-year option the Chargers had previously picked up.
The numbers are, truthfully and funnily, a small price to pay for an elite offensive tackle these days. Jim Harbaugh’s Chargers tend to prioritize the premium position more than most, too, as noted by finding both Slater and Joe Alt in recent years.
RELATED: Andre James finally makes some noise at Chargers training camp
Undoubtedly, the Chargers still have some work to do on the interior of the offensive line in front of Herbert. But Slater is the lead man for the league’s best offensive tackle group and the year-to-year breakdown also offers up the wiggle room for more extensions that get creative with cap space sooner rather than later.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers hyped rookie Oronde Gadsden made a big play on Derwin James
Chargers TV market size numbers are exact reason team relocated to Los Angeles
Los Angeles Chargers connected to intriguing QB trade
Chargers have work to do after recent pre-training camp power rankings revealed
Chargers' third-year WR continues to shine during training camp
Chargers LT Rashawn Slater agrees to massive four-year contract extension