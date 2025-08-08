Chargers news: Rashawn Slater injury, Keenan Allen contract, top OL free agents, more
It's been a less than ideal start to the weekend for Los Angeles Chargers fans. Injury news has deflated the team before the regular season even begins.
However, not all is lost. There's plenty of news to dissect before the team has their second preseason game on Sunday. Let's get caught up with the Chargers new roundup.
RELATED: Chargers don’t have anyone listed as backup left tackle after Rashawn Slater's injury
Brutal Loss
Chargers star left tackle Rashawn Slater is out for the season after suffering a torn patellar tendon in practice on Thursday. An absolutely brutal loss for the team.
Allen Contract
According to NFL insiders, the Chargers agreed to a one-year deal worth $8.52 million with Keenan Allen. If you're looking for good news this week, at least a reunion with Allen happened.
Top Replacements
The Chargers need a replacement for Slater, and the options are there on the free agent market. Here are the top replacements the Chargers should go after.
Mega Trade
Jeremy Brener from Bolts From the Blue has the dream that the Chargers could make a potential trade for Micah Parsons.
RELATED: Chargers GM not concerned about Keenan Allen, Ladd McConkey fit
Doomed
Jason Reed of Bolt Beat believes history has shown us that Slater's injury has all but ended any potential success the Chargers could have this season.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Keenan Allen's signing comes at right time as Chargers deal with star WR injury
Chargers have full-circle moment after Keenan Allen was 'blindsided' by trade
Omarion Hampton predicted as Chargers' No. 1 running back by fantasy football experts
Chargers UDFA fighting for roster spot has impressive touchdown in training camp
Chargers' Mekhi Becton gives Justin Herbert hilarious NSFW pep talk