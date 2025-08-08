Charger Report

Chargers news: Rashawn Slater injury, Keenan Allen contract, top OL free agents, more

The Chargers are dealing with the brutal news of losing a pillar of the offensive line. All of that and more in the Chargers news roundup.

Tyler Reed

Los Angeles Chargers offensive tackle Rashawn Slater against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium.
Los Angeles Chargers offensive tackle Rashawn Slater against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

It's been a less than ideal start to the weekend for Los Angeles Chargers fans. Injury news has deflated the team before the regular season even begins.

However, not all is lost. There's plenty of news to dissect before the team has their second preseason game on Sunday. Let's get caught up with the Chargers new roundup.

RELATED: Chargers don’t have anyone listed as backup left tackle after Rashawn Slater's injury

Brutal Loss

Chargers star left tackle Rashawn Slater is out for the season after suffering a torn patellar tendon in practice on Thursday. An absolutely brutal loss for the team.

Allen Contract

According to NFL insiders, the Chargers agreed to a one-year deal worth $8.52 million with Keenan Allen. If you're looking for good news this week, at least a reunion with Allen happened.

Top Replacements

The Chargers need a replacement for Slater, and the options are there on the free agent market. Here are the top replacements the Chargers should go after.

Mega Trade

Jeremy Brener from Bolts From the Blue has the dream that the Chargers could make a potential trade for Micah Parsons.

RELATED: Chargers GM not concerned about Keenan Allen, Ladd McConkey fit

Doomed

Jason Reed of Bolt Beat believes history has shown us that Slater's injury has all but ended any potential success the Chargers could have this season.

Los Angeles Chargers offensive tackle Rashawn Slater following the win over the Denver Broncos
Los Angeles Chargers offensive tackle Rashawn Slater following the win over the Denver Broncos / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI

More Los Angeles Chargers News:

Keenan Allen's signing comes at right time as Chargers deal with star WR injury

Chargers have full-circle moment after Keenan Allen was 'blindsided' by trade

Omarion Hampton predicted as Chargers' No. 1 running back by fantasy football experts

Chargers UDFA fighting for roster spot has impressive touchdown in training camp

Chargers' Mekhi Becton gives Justin Herbert hilarious NSFW pep talk

Published
Tyler Reed
TYLER REED

Tyler is a graduate of the University of Kentucky, where he majored in communications. Aside from his roles with the Cowboys and Chargers on SI, Tyler also covers sports and pop culture for The Big Lead.

Home/Los Angeles Chargers Latest News