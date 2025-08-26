Chargers' former leading rusher appears to be Broncos' 2025 starter
The Los Angeles Chargers revamped their backfield this offseason by signing veteran Najee Harris and selecting Omarion Hampton in the first round. They even had J.K. Dobbins on the roster for a brief moment, as they used the rare UFA tender on him. Dobbins eventually found a new home with the rival Denver Broncos.
Dobbins had a career year with the Chargers in 2024, rushing for 905 yards and nine touchdowns. The Achilles heel of his caareer popped up once again, however, as Dobbins missed four games. It's easy to see why the Chargers were hesitant to re-sign Dobbins, but also why they wanted to try and keep him around by enforcing the UFA tender.
While the Chargers are preparing to have a split backfield of Harris and Hampton to start the year, it appears Dobbins will be seeing the bulk of carries in Denver.
The Broncos drafted RJ Harvey in the second round this year and also have last year's fifth-round pick Audric Estime. Dobbins has the most experience in that room and it looks like he'll receive most of the carries early on.
The Chargers will host the Broncos in Week 3 for their first matchup, then head to Denver in Week 18 to end the regular season. Will they see Dobbins in both matchups? Should be an interesting storyline to follow as the season goes along.
