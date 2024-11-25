Chargers RB J.K Dobbins sets sights on revenge game vs. Ravens
J.K. Dobbins was drafted by the Baltimore Ravens in 2020 and spent four seasons with the team. After the Ravens decided to sign Derrick Henry in free agency, Dobbins found a new home with the Los Angeles Chargers and he's thrived since.
Dobbins dealt with injuries during his tenure with the Ravens, limiting his true potential. So far in his first year with the Chargers, he's been balling. Dobbins is on pace to shatter his career-high rushing yards in a season, which was 805 as a rookie. Currently, he has 726 yards and eight touchdowns through 10 games with his new team.
Dobbins has the opportunity to break his career-high against the team that drafted him when the Chargers and Ravens face off on Monday night.
"I know that they're gonna play me really hard, but I gotta go whoop their a--," Dobbins said, according to NFL Network's Bridget Condon. He's in for a tough test, as the Ravens have allowed the second-fewest rush yards in the league this season. Regardless, Dobbins is coming out to prove something.
