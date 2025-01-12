Chargers' Justin Herbert faces offseason of generational grilling after playoff flop
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is in for a brutal offseason.
Chargers fans understand that many things went into Herbert’s flop of a showing in the NFL playoffs against the Houston Texans. The area Jim Harbaugh called out after the game was especially bad.
Drops and bad play around Herbert, the biggest roster weaknesses exposed against a great defense and combined with an almost Philip Rivers-like desperation to take risks and make plays made things worse than they probably should have been for Herbert.
Unfortunately, a four-interception showing in the biggest game of his career is still a four-interception showing in the biggest game of his career. It has onlookers running back to quarterback rankings, comparisons to the likes of Joe Burrow, and quite a bit more.
Here’s a sampling of what Herbert and fans will have to deal with this offseason—which should also serve as a warning for players and fans alike to bunker down and get ready.
