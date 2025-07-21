Chargers' Justin Herbert shares thoughts on concluded Tre Harris holdout
The Los Angeles Chargers got to take the field for training camp a little bit earlier than the rest of the league due to their spot in the Hall of Fame Game with the Detroit Lions.
The Chargers and Lions are getting that extra playing time since they will be kicking off the NFL preseason slate with their matchup on July 31st.
Of course, one of the biggest stories about the team leading into training camp was the holdout with rookie wide receiver Tre Harris.
RELATED: Quentin Johnston redemption tour starts with 53-yard touchdown at Chargers training camp
However, the holdout is no more, and the Chargers rookie is taking reps with the offense, which includes quarterback Justin Herbert.
Herbert was asked about the holdout regarding Harris, and the Chargers quarterback gave an answer that everyone should expect from a leader.
“It’s a business at the end of the day so no one’s going to fault him for what he’s doing. Whenever that deal gets done, I know he’s not gonna miss a beat. He’s done an incredible job. He’s picked up the offense pretty quickly," Herbert said during his media availability.
Herbert will need the best of Harris, as the team is once again a little thin at wide receiver with the retirement of Mike Williams. However, if Harris can be the talent the franchise expects him to be, then the rookie could create a scary duo with Ladd McConkey.
