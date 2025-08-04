KeAndre Lambert-Smith followed up preseason explosion with a stellar practice
KeAndre Lambert-Smith is the gift that keeps on giving. The Los Angeles Chargers rookie came into the summer with no expectations, but is now being viewed as a potential major contributor on offense due to his standout practices. Lambert-Smith had repeatedly made explosive plays throughout training camp leading up to the Hall of Fame game last week.
That game is when the league learned of Lambert-Smith's name, as he led the Chargers in receiving with two catches for 43 yards and one touchdown. Being named the 'star' of 1-on-1 drills during training camp, it's no surprise to the Chargers that Lambert-Smith gave a sneak peak of what he's really capable of on the big stage.
He's not even close to being done either, as the Bolts' electric new rookie receiver followed his Hall of Fame game performance with two touchdowns at practice on Saturday, per Omar Navarro of the team's website.
"It's becoming a common occurrence to see rookie wide receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith make explosive plays during camp. The fifth-round pick had another productive day on Saturday, hauling in two deep touchdown passes that pumped up the Bolt Fam in El Segundo."
Lambert-Smith's first big play of the day came on a 37-yard bomb from Justin Herbert, which can be seen here in this clip from the Chargers' X account:
The next touchdown was another bomb from Herbert, "On a first-and 10 from their own 47-yard line, Herbert once again faked the handoff and dropped back looking to pass. Lambert-Smith streaked down the deep of the middle field and was hit in stride for a 53-yard touchdown connection."
The fact that Herbert has already built trust with Lambert-Smith is a big sign, as that will certainly translate to the field during the regular season. It seems that the Chargers found a late-round gem.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers UDFA breakout comments on his big NFL debut
Win-Now Chargers Urged To Trade For Veteran Receiver Terry McLaurin
Chargers' Trey Lance made a little personal history during win over Lions
Chargers' Denzel Perryman arrested, booked on felony assault weapon charge
Maybe we should’ve seen Chargers UDFA Nikko Reed’s breakout coming
Chargers' surprise name was top-graded player at needy spot during preseason win
RELATED: Chargers need to pair Khalil Mack with Micah Parsons following trade request
RELATED: Chargers' breakout rookie gets an eye-catching nickname from teammate after breakout