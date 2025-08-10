Charger Report

Chargers' loss of Rashawn Slater is even worse after looking at analytics

The Los Angeles Chargers' loss of tackle Rashawn Slater is worse than imagined after looking at the analytical side of things.

Tyler Reed

Los Angeles Chargers offensive tackle Rashawn Slater following the win over the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
Los Angeles Chargers offensive tackle Rashawn Slater following the win over the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Chargers have only played one preseason game this season, and the team is already down one of their best players.

Offensive tackle Rashawn Slater suffered a torn patellar tendon in practice earlier this week, which will sideline him for the entire 2025 campaign.

Just a few weeks ago, the Chargers made Slater the highest-paid offensive tackle in the NFL with a brand new deal. Slater's loss will be massive, and according to the analytics, it's much worse than we could imagine.

Hayden Winks of Underdog Fantasy did a deep dive on the analytics of the Chargers' loss of Slater, and if you're into the numbers, the future may not be bright for the offense this upcoming season without their offensive line leader.

"Chargers losing LT Rashawn Slater typically means losing about 0.1 EPA per play. For reference, that would be the difference between the Packers and Jaguars offenses last year," wrote Winks.

If you are unaware of how the Green Bay Packers and Jacksonville Jaguars finished last season, here's a refresher. The Packers were a playoff team, while the Jaguars finished 4-13.

The Chargers don't have plans for a 4-13 season. But if they don't have someone to protect Justin Herbert's blindside, then it could be a long season in Los Angeles.

Los Angeles Chargers offensive tackle Rashawn Slater against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium.
Los Angeles Chargers offensive tackle Rashawn Slater against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

