Chargers' loss of Rashawn Slater is even worse after looking at analytics
The Los Angeles Chargers have only played one preseason game this season, and the team is already down one of their best players.
Offensive tackle Rashawn Slater suffered a torn patellar tendon in practice earlier this week, which will sideline him for the entire 2025 campaign.
RELATED: Ladd McConkey update finally gives Los Angeles Chargers some positive injury news
Just a few weeks ago, the Chargers made Slater the highest-paid offensive tackle in the NFL with a brand new deal. Slater's loss will be massive, and according to the analytics, it's much worse than we could imagine.
Hayden Winks of Underdog Fantasy did a deep dive on the analytics of the Chargers' loss of Slater, and if you're into the numbers, the future may not be bright for the offense this upcoming season without their offensive line leader.
"Chargers losing LT Rashawn Slater typically means losing about 0.1 EPA per play. For reference, that would be the difference between the Packers and Jaguars offenses last year," wrote Winks.
RELATED: Chargers' injury bug takes huge bite out of team after haunting practice
If you are unaware of how the Green Bay Packers and Jacksonville Jaguars finished last season, here's a refresher. The Packers were a playoff team, while the Jaguars finished 4-13.
The Chargers don't have plans for a 4-13 season. But if they don't have someone to protect Justin Herbert's blindside, then it could be a long season in Los Angeles.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
NFL analyst sounds the alarm on Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen
Chargers supposedly-elite defense questioned in latest NFL power rankings
NFL analysts react to Chargers' 'catastrophic' loss of Rashawn Slater
Chargers' top free-agent options after Rashawn Slater season-ending injury