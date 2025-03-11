Why did Los Angeles Chargers agree to sign RB Najee Harris?
The first big splash for the Los Angeles Chargers during the NFL free agency legal tampering window was the long-awaited agreement with Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris.
So now the question is simple—why?
Reactions from Chargers fans seem mixed, which is understandable. Harris is, after all, already 27 years old with nearly 1,100 rushing attempts on his frame as a pro—and he’s averaged just 3.9 yards per carry along the way.
It doesn’t help that Harris is replacing a fan favorite in J.K. Dobbins, whose heartwarming journey back from serious injuries last year won fans over across the board.
RELATED: Chargers were right to say 'no thanks' on Davante Adams, DK Metcalf
But the why is simple. Harris is available, obviously a lunchpail Jim Harbaugh guy and projected to get better.
Harris has appeared in all 68 games of his career to date, reliably sledgehammering his way in an AFC North offense that frankly, wasn’t doing him any favors. If the projected interior offensive line upgrades eventually happen for the Chargers, he’s plopping down in an offense with a borderline top-five passer, which will create some wider running lanes than he’s used to seeing.
Last year, the Chargers got 365 yards and a 3.6 per-carry average from Gus Edwards. He got cut. Dobbins averaged 4.6 on the way to 905 yards and nine scores but only played in 13 games. Barring a shocker, he’s not back.
So, Harris is appealing for many reasons to the Chargers, especially if they plan to put him in a rotation. Maybe it doesn’t work out, but Harris certainly thinks it will or he wouldn’t have signed a one-year prove-it deal with the Chargers in the first place.
