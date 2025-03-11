Chargers agree to sign RB Najee Harris: Instant analysis of Jim Harbaugh's big move
The seemingly endless rumblings were true—the Los Angeles Chargers were all over Pittsburgh Steelers free-agent running back Najee Harris.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Harris gets a one-year deal worth up to $9.5 million
Harris ran for 1,043 yards and six scores last season, his fourth consecutive trip over the 1,000-yard mark since entering the NFL as a first-round pick. He’s averaged 3.9 yards per carry over the course of his career so far, with the Chargers obviously banking on that number jumping in a Justin Herbert-led offense.
It’s a fair expectation within a Greg Roman-coordinated offense that priotizes the run but happens to house a top-10 passer under center. Despite saying no thanks to guys like DK Metcalf, the Chargers still project to make major upgrades at wideout and tight end to further enable breakout rookie receiver Ladd McConkey, which should open up the running game.
RELATED: Chargers were right to say 'no thanks' on Davante Adams, DK Metcalf
A year ago, rehab project J.K. Dobbins ran for 906 yards and nine scores on 4.6 yards per carry over 13 games in an offense with one receiving threat and all three interior linemen spots in need of upgrade.
Which is to say, beyond just feeling like a Jim Harbaugh guy, Harris’ availability and consistency slots nicely with the Chargers and checks in at an affordable rate, too. With Dobbins and Gus Edwards gone, the team probably isn’t done with the position, but they very much got their guy with Harris.
