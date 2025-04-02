Could Chargers miss out on signing top WR free agents?
The Los Angeles Chargers have done a great job addressing a lot of roster issues this offseason. Bolstering up the backfield and offensive line was a great start.
However, the wide receiver room is in desperate need of an upgrade, yet the franchise still hasn't made a significant splash in free agency.
With names like Tyler Lockett and Amari Cooper still on the market, the Chargers have a chance to bring in a talented veteran.
However, the Pro Football & Sports Network believes the Chargers will miss out on both of those big-name receivers.
According to Pro Football & Sports Network, Lockett could be the perfect fit for the Denver Broncos, Tennessee Titans, and the Dallas Cowboys. They see Cooper as being the right fit for the Jacksonville Jaguars, Atlanta Falcons, and the Green Bay Packers.
If the Chargers are not in the market for a free agent wide receiver, then that should tell the fanbase that they have their sights set on adding a receiver in the draft.
It makes sense for the Chargers to go younger at receiver. The team has brought back Mike Williams and Jalen Reagor. However, not finding someone they can trust in the passing game could come back to haunt the team once again.
