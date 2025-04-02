Charger Report

Could Chargers miss out on signing top WR free agents?

The Chargers still need to add to their wide receiving unit. However, could the team miss out on adding a major name through free agency?

Tyler Reed

Seattle Seahawks Wide Receiver Tyler Lockett runs down the field baseline at SoFi Stadium for the Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams Week 18 matchup.
Seattle Seahawks Wide Receiver Tyler Lockett runs down the field baseline at SoFi Stadium for the Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams Week 18 matchup. / William Navarro-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Los Angeles Chargers have done a great job addressing a lot of roster issues this offseason. Bolstering up the backfield and offensive line was a great start.

However, the wide receiver room is in desperate need of an upgrade, yet the franchise still hasn't made a significant splash in free agency.

With names like Tyler Lockett and Amari Cooper still on the market, the Chargers have a chance to bring in a talented veteran.

RELATED: Chargers draft projection includes shocking trade, loops in Ravens' Mark Andrews

However, the Pro Football & Sports Network believes the Chargers will miss out on both of those big-name receivers.

According to Pro Football & Sports Network, Lockett could be the perfect fit for the Denver Broncos, Tennessee Titans, and the Dallas Cowboys. They see Cooper as being the right fit for the Jacksonville Jaguars, Atlanta Falcons, and the Green Bay Packers.

If the Chargers are not in the market for a free agent wide receiver, then that should tell the fanbase that they have their sights set on adding a receiver in the draft.

It makes sense for the Chargers to go younger at receiver. The team has brought back Mike Williams and Jalen Reagor. However, not finding someone they can trust in the passing game could come back to haunt the team once again.

Amari Coope
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Amari Cooper makes a catch for a touchdown against New York Jets cornerback Brandin Echols during the second half at Highmark Stadium. / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI

More Los Angeles Chargers News:

Jim Harbaugh's dream comes true in latest Chargers prediction

Chargers' Jim Harbaugh lobs some surprising comments about Justin Herbert's OL

Chargers linked to former TD leader that would thrill Justin Herbert

J.K. Dobbins' updated free agency fits include Chargers division rival

Annual NFL head coach photo places Jim Harbaugh beside his new best friend

Published
Tyler Reed
TYLER REED

Tyler is a graduate of the University of Kentucky, where he majored in communications. Aside from his roles with the Cowboys and Chargers on SI, Tyler also covers sports and pop culture for The Big Lead.

Home/Los Angeles Chargers Latest News