Quentin Johnston looking to take next step in Chargers tenure
The Los Angeles Chargers believed they found their next WR1 when they drafted Quentin Johnston out of TCU in 2023. Two years later, it's been anything but that. Johnston seriously struggled with drops as a rookie and totaled just 431 yards and two touchdowns in 17 games.
He did have a better season in 2024, with 55 catches for 711 yards and eight touchdowns. However, it much of the same story, as Johnston had seven drops last year and an absurd 7.7 percent drop rate. Johnston hasn't been talked about much this offseason, given the team found Ladd McConkey in last year's draft and brought in rookie Tre Harris to help jumpstart the offense.
Entering year three, Johnston acknowledged his ups and downs to the team's website and is focused on being a net positive for the Bolts going forward.
"Still kind of going through some ups and downs, but I feel like for the most part, taking a step up from my first year. That's what I'm really focused on, continuing just to build whether it's the last game or the last year. Either way, just focus on going up and not going down."
Johnston even took it upon himself to be a leader in the locker room, saying, "On the field, outside of the field, I'm always the outlet outside of the field, too. I always invite them to my house, we can just chill. I feel like a big thing is not just on the field stuff, but getting that connection off the field, getting to know the person more."
Johnston will only turn 24 years old in September, so him taking on a leadership role is great to see. Hopefully the former first rounder can focus on the positives and become the threat this Chargers offense needs going forward.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers have a major Khalil Mack problem no one is talking about
Chargers' random contract extension decision left fans perplexed and underwhelmed
Latest Terry McLaurin development should have Chargers calling Commanders about trade
Chargers coach explains why Tre Harris, KeAndre Lambert-Smith are off to slow starts
You won't believe which Chargers player is generating significant buzz
RELATED: Chargers' underrated free-agent signings already impressing in OTAs
RELATED: Chargers starter admits unknown injury held him back last season