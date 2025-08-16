3 Chargers who need a bounce-back Week 2 preseason performance
The Los Angeles Chargers got the benefit of an extra preseason game, meaning they're heading into their third contest during Week 2 of the NFL preseason.
Their first game was the Hall of Fame Game, which saw rookie KeAndre Lambert-Smith break out with 43 yards and a touchdown. In the first official week of the preseason, the Chargers took on the New Orleans Saints, and rookie running back Raheim Sanders was the star with 42 yards and a touchdown on the ground.
While they're being praised for their performances, others are trying to assert themselves with the franchise. Here's a look at three such players who are searching for a bounce-back against the Los Angeles Rams.
Trikweze Bridges, CB
Rookie defensive back Trikweze Bridges had a game to forget against New Orleans. The seventh-round pick was beaten on a route by Mason Tipton that left the wide receiver wide open for a 54-yard touchdown.
Bridges hasn't been overly impressive at camp, meaning he needs to put up a strong performance this weekend to put himself in position to make the roster.
Kimani Vidal, RB
The third running back spot is up for grabs in Los Angeles and second-year player Kimani Vidal put himself in the conversation with a two-touchdown performance against the Lions during the Hall of Fame Game. Against the Saints, it was a different story.
Vidal had just 16 yards on six rushing attempts. Making matters worse, nine of his yards came on one play, leaving him with seven yards on his other five attempts. Meanwhile, Raheim Sanders and Hassan Haskins each had a strong performance.
Tre Harris, WR
Through two preseason games, rookie receiver Tre Harris has zero receptions on two targets. His opportunities have been limited, but he's also had a few drops in camp. Putting up a strong performance in the preseason would do wonders for his standing with the team, not to mention his confidence.
