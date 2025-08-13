Chargers news: Hampton's moment, Lance's glowing review, power rankings, and more
The battle of Los Angeles will take this this Saturday when the Los Angeles Chargers meet the Los Angeles Rams in the preseason.
Both teams will once again hope to be in the postseason picture this season, and that work starts in the preseason.
There's a lot of news to catch up on before Saturday's kickoff, and the best place to get caught up is right here with our Chargers news roundup.
Feed The Rookie
There's been so much mystery surrounding the injury of Najee Harris earlier this summer. But the first sign that the new Chargers back may not be fully healthy by Week 1 was revealed by offensive coordinator Greg Roman.
Roman said if Harris doesn't play, that does not mean Omarion Hampton will be treated like a workhorse. However, if the rookie gets hot, he will get touches.
Glowing Review
Backup quarterback Trey Lance has dazzled through the preseason, and CBS Sports had a one-word review of his recent play: Glowing.
Future Power Rankings
ESPN has listed the Chargers as a fringe top-10 team heading into the 2025 season. This team has plenty of potential to get them over the edge.
UDFA Standout
Michael Peterson of Bolts From The Blue breaks down the best performances from the Chargers in their preseason matchup with the New Orleans Saints. The brightest star is rookie cornerback Eric Rogers.
Harbaugh Praise
Luke Norris of Bolt Beat shares that head coach Jim Harbaugh's life is a lot harder due to the impressive play of UDFA wide receiver Dalevon Campbell.
