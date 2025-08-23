Chargers news: Trey Lance keeps it classy with 49ers, roster predictions and more
The Los Angeles Chargers will meet the San Francisco 49ers later today in both teams' preseason finale.
While a lot of the storyline focuses on Chargers backup Trey Lance meeting his old team, it's the postgame that will have everyone talking.
Roster cuts are quickly approaching, and there's one final chance for players to make a great impression with the coaching staff. Let's take a look at the top headlines surrounding the team before the preseason finale.
RELATED: 4 Los Angeles Chargers who need a strong showing in preseason finale
Trey Lance Keeps It Classy
Lance could, and probably does, have some frustrations with how his time in San Francisco ended. However, if those frustrations exist, it didn't lead to the quarterback being unprofessional with his comments about his former team.
53-Man Predictions
Who is above the cut line, and who has a chance to make the roster in the final preseason game? Every year has tough cuts for the fanbase, and this year will be no different.
Respect Is A Two-Way Street
49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan didn't take the bait when asked about what he sees in his former quarterback, Trey Lance. It appears both sides are okay with moving on, and that's best for everyone.
RELATED: Chargers' Najee Harris injury update from Jim Harbaugh keeps things mysterious
Who To Watch
There are a few roster battles that should intrigue fans in the preseason finale. Eric Smith of the official Chargers website has listed five players to watch on Saturday night.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Urban Meyer would like to see Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh suspended, it seems
Jesse Minter names a surprise starter in Los Angeles Chargers' secondary
Chargers rookie Tre’ Harris leaves practice early with trainers
Chargers' prized free agent signing Donte Jackson beginning to emerge
Chargers LB passed physical and was basically guaranteed a roster spot