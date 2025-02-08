Chargers past and present celebrate Antonio Gates’ induction into Pro Football Hall of Fame
Los Angeles Chargers legend Antonio Gates was finally inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2025 this week.
Gates, one of the best to ever play his position in the NFL, was first eligible one year ago and headlined a smaller, four-player class in 2025.
After the reveal, Chargers of the past and present took to social media to celebrate the overdue enshrinement.
Names like Eric Weddle, Wade Phillips and Shawn Merriman sent out big messages. They went beyond “best to ever do it” notes, too, though those are certainly in there. One described Gates with a “there isn’t a more humble human being” too, speaking to Gates’ impact beyond the field of football.
Here’s a look at some of the best reactions to Gates’ big moment:
