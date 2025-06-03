Philip Rivers' son makes huge college visit with Texas Longhorns
The Los Angeles Chargers have plenty of noteworthy legends still roaming around the game of football. Philip Rivers, whom the Bolts acquired during the infamous 2004 draft day trade with the New York Giants, is well on his way to a spot in Canton when he becomes eligible in 2026.
Rivers is now the head coach at St. Michael Catholic in Alabama, with his son, Gunner, being the star quarterback. Gunner is the No.1 ranked quarterback in the state, while landing at No.23 nationally. The 4-star recruit already has offers from Auburn, Miami, South Carolina, North Carolina State and Boston College. It'd be cool to see Gunner head to NC State just like Philip did, but another team has now thrown their hat into the mix.
Gunner took a visit with the Texas Longhorns recently.
Another thing to possibly connect the Manning and Rivers families. Eli and Peyton Manning's nephew, Arch, is set to be Texas' starting quarterback in 2025. Gunner heading to the Longhorns would certainly create quite the headlines.
As Rivers enters his junior year of high school, there's still time before he has to decide on his college future. He will have plenty of options.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers' Joe Alt bulldozes his way to Lane Johnson levels already in OT rankings
Chargers' X-factor spotlighted by PFF is pretty head-scratching
Chargers attacked what PFF says is team's biggest need multiple times
Should Chargers call Dolphins after key Jalen Ramsey deadline, trade rumors heat up?
Chargers linked to disgruntled superstar wide receiver in blockbuster trade idea
Chargers blockbuster trade pitch adds $32 million playmaker for Justin Herbert
RELATED: Chargers' oddest free-agency story linked to Dolphins as Jalen Ramsey replacement
RELATED: Los Angeles Chargers undrafted free agents contract details revealed