Chargers should pursue former 2nd-round DT to bolster the defensive line
The Los Angeles Chargers have a relatively stout defensive unit. Heading into their second year under coordinator Jesse Minter, the Chargers' defense has an influx of talent at plenty of positions. That's what will make tomorrow's roster cut down day very difficult, as the Bolts will be letting go of some solid players.
Teams have already begun trimming their rosters. While the Chargers have their defense set, there's no reason why they shouldn't look to upgrade the depth. The defensive tackle spot took a hit this offseason when Poona Ford switched locker rooms by signing a deal with the Los Angeles Rams in free agency. Luckily, the Chargers were able to retain Teair Tart and even added veteran Da'Shawn Hand to their defensive line.
Still, it's not exactly a position of strength for the Chargers. Perhaps they could look into DT Phidarian Mathis, who was recently released by the New York Jets. Mathis spent the last eight months in New York but didn't end up playing a single regular season game for them.
Before that, he was a 2022 second-round selection by the Washington Commanders. Mathis' 2021 season at Alabama skyrocketed his draft stock, as he accumulated nine sacks in his final collegiate season. Injuries unfortunately limited his time on the field in Washington, as he appeared in just 23 games over three seasons.
Still, this could be a low-risk, high-reward type of signing for the Chargers. Mathis won't be an immediate starter, but could provide valuable snaps when healthy. He hasn't had time to find his footing in the league just yet due to injuries and also playing behind a strong defensive line in Washington.
Minter could certainly get the most out of Mathis if he were added to the defense.
