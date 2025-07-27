Chargers' Rashawn Slater still missing from training camp practices
Los Angeles Chargers left tackle Rashawn Slater missed practice again on Friday for undisclosed reasons.
It is believed Slater's absence is due to a minor, yet nagging injury. It is related to a physical ailment, per Daniel Popper of The Athletic. This is supposedly not a holdout or absence due to a contract dispute.
With Slater missing practice again, the team had to slide Joe Alt over to left tackle, with Trey Pipkins III on the other side at the right tackle position.
Slater has been seeking an extension from the rookie contract he signed back in 2021. The former first-round pick is entering the last year of a five-year contract.
The team and Slater's representatives have been talking about an extension. The question is when the deal will get done, not if. This is something both parties have been working on since the spring.
The tackle market was recently set by the Green Bay Packers, as they signed Zach Tom to a four-year, $88 million deal. Slater's deal should surpass that on an annual average value. However, the key issue in Tom's contract was the $30.2 million signing bonus he got up front.
Slater's pact should surpass Tom's. He should also receive more guaranteed money. A key issue will be the signing bonus.
Offensive coordinator Greg Roman and head coach Jim Harbaugh gave conflicting answers earlier this week as to why the big tackle was not practicing.
Roman had said the player was taking a veteran rest day, while Harbaugh said he was nursing an injury.
Slater has been present at training camp for the days he missed practice, but he was seen working out by himself on the side.
