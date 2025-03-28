Chargers’ two-time Pro Bowl tackle deserves huge second contract
The Los Angeles Chargers are coming off an 11-6 season and a playoff appearance, just one year after finishing 5-12 and in last place in the AFC West. General manager Joe Hortiz and head coach Jim Harbaugh are obviously looking to get better. The franchise’s last playoff victory came in 2018, and the team hasn’t won the AFC West since 2009.
The Chargers added a key piece to their offensive front two weeks ago with the addition of guard Mekhi Becton. The former first-round pick of the Jets made the move to the interior of the Eagles’ offensive line, and enjoyed a strong season. Things are looking up for an offensive front that was ranked 21st by Pro Football Focus in 2024.
A key piece of that unit is now in the final year of his rookie contract. Bradley Locker of Pro Football Focus recently put together a list of 20 players that should get contract extensions. Chargers’ left tackle Rashawn Slater was a very obvious choice.
“It’s a bit of a surprise that the Chargers haven’t already rewarded Slater with a lucrative deal,” said Locker. “The 2021 first-round pick holds the 11th-highest PFF overall grade since 2022 among qualified tackles, and his 0.49 wins above replacement last year ranked fifth at the position. The 26-year-old has been an above-average, if not excellent, tackle during his four NFL seasons and should be paid like it.”
Slater is PFF’s second-ranked tackle, and has Top 10 grades as a run blocker (tied for 7th) and a pass-protector (3rd). He earned Pro Bowl honors as a rookie, but missed the final 14 games in 2022 with a biceps’ injury. He’s rebounded with two more standout years, and was once again named to the Pro Bowl this past season.
Extending Slater is obviously a no-brainer. What the numbers look like is a matter of speculation. But the former Northwestern University standout and 13th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft has certainly earned his keep, something Hortiz and the Chargers are very aware of.
