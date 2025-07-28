NFL writer says Chargers new 1-2 punch at running back is reason for optimism in 2025
The Los Angeles Chargers’ preseason begins on Thursday night at Canton, Ohio, when Jim Harbaugh’s team clashes with the defending NFC North champion Detroit Lions. Obviously, it remains to be seen just who will be playing in the game for both clubs. Both teams are coming off playoff appearances in 2024 (Detroit also won a division title in 2023). That’s obviously the kind of momentum both franchises hold to build on.
Recently, Tyler Sullivan of CBS Sports produced a piece which focused on a positive aspect for teach of the league’s clubs. He says that the Bolts’ new-look backfield is the main reason to be optimistic this upcoming season.
Chargers’ new running back combo could lead to big things in 2025
“Los Angeles turned its backfield on its head this offseason,” explained Sullivan, “effectively swapping J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards for Najee Harris and first-round rookie Omarion Hampton. That should move the Chargers further up the rushing yard ranks after posting a middling 110.7 yards per game average in 2024. Harris has rushed for 1,000 in each of his first four seasons in the league, while Hampton arrives in L.A. after totaling 3,164 rushing yards over the last two seasons at UNC (second-most in FBS).”
In 2024, the Chargers finished 17th in the league in rushing yards per outing. It was an improvement from 2023, when the team ran for only 96.6 yards per contest and finished 25th in the NFL in this category. Dobbins, now with the Denver Broncos, ran for a career-best 905 yards, and tied a personal high with nine scores on the ground. He also missed four games.
This offseason, the club also reset the interior of their offensive line, signing Super Bowl LIX champion guard Mekhi Becton away from the Philadelphia Eagles. All told, the additions of Hampton and Harris (will either play on Thursday night?) will not only make life easier for quarterback Justin Herbert, they duo should present plenty of problems for every team on the Chargers’ 2025 schedule.
