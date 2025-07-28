Charger Report

Chargers' UDFA CB continues to make splash after big interception at training camp

One UDFA addition to the Los Angeles Chargers' training camp continues to make a splash after a big interception during Saturday's practice.

Tyler Reed

Oregon Ducks defensive back Nikko Reed celebrates in the first half against the Michigan Wolverines.
Oregon Ducks defensive back Nikko Reed celebrates in the first half against the Michigan Wolverines.
The Los Angeles Chargers are looking ahead to their first action against another team when they meet the Detroit Lions in the Hall of Fame Game on Thursday.

The Lions were the best team in the NFC at the end of the regular season last year, so the Chargers will be facing some top talent.

Of course, it would be surprising to see any starters from either team take the field, which means most of the talent fans see will be players fighting for a roster spot.

Training camp could be described as a beautiful tragedy. On one hand, football season is on the way back and on the other, it means that some players may see their last chance to ever be on a football field.

The NFL is a cutthroat business, but UDFA cornerback Nikko Reed is hoping his current play during camp will lead the Chargers to keep him on the roster.

Eric Smith of the official Chargers website reported that Reed made a great play during practice on Saturday, which resulted in him intercepting quarterback Justin Herbert in the end zone.

Reed spent two seasons at Colorado before finishing his last two seasons with the Oregon Ducks. Now, he is looking for a spot in Los Angeles and is continuing to make a great case.

Oregon Ducks defensive back Nikko Reed celebrates.
Oregon Ducks defensive back Nikko Reed celebrates.

Tyler Reed
