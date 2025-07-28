Charger Report

Chargers inactives for Day 10 of training camp practice

The Los Angeles Chargers are preparing for their first preseason action this week, and the week starts with a few key names inactive at practice.

Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Tarheeb Still walks with a female fan during training camp at The Bolt.
Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Tarheeb Still walks with a female fan during training camp at The Bolt. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
It is game week for the Los Angeles Chargers. On Thursday, the Chargers will meet the Detroit Lions in the Hall of Fame Game to kick off the NFL preseason action.

It's hard to believe the Chargers are already preparing for their first preseason action; however, soon enough, it will be time for the regular season.

The team made a splash over the weekend with their massive extension agreement with offensive lineman Rashawn Slater, who appears to be available for practice on Monday.

However, there are a few names not participating in Monday's practice. Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports that cornerback Tarheeb Still, WR Jalen Reagor, and defensive lineman Justin Eboigbe are out of action.

The Chargers are hoping Still will be able to build off of an incredible rookie season this past year. Still finished seventh in the Rookie Defensive Player of the Year Award.

According to Pro Football Focus, Still ranked as the 30th-best cornerback in the league this past season. Still finished fifth in interceptions last year for cornerbacks, with four.

Having a healthy secondary will be vital to the success of the Chargers' defense this upcoming season. Hopefully, this isn't a lingering issue with Still.

Tarheeb Stil
Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Tarheeb Still at a press conference during organized team activities at The Bolt. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

