Chargers run game propels them to top 10 in latest NFL power rankings
After going 11-6 in his first season as the Los Angeles Chargers head coach, Jim Harbaugh has continued to build this roster to his preference.
This offseason, he added two new running backs who fit his mold, Najee Harris and Omarion Hampton. The Chargers also bolstered their offensive line by signing Mekhi Becton. They even gave star left tackle Rashawn Slater a massive extension on Monday, ensuring he’s happy and on the field.
That’s a recipe for success on offense says FOX Sports’ Ralph Vacchiano, who has the Chargers at No. 10 overall in his latest NFL power rankings.
”The upgrade at running back to Najee Harris (assuming his fireworks-related eye injury isn’t an issue) and rookie Omarion Hampton could be huge for a team Jim Harbaugh hopes will run opponents into the ground. That could even help quarterback Justin Herbert avoid the kind of playoff meltdown he had last season (when he threw four interceptions in an opening-round loss after throwing three all season long).“ — Vacchiano, FOX Sports
The question will be whether any receiver can step up to help when the ground game isn’t enough. Ladd McConkey was excellent as a rookie, but Quentin Johnston or Tre Harris will have to command the respect of the opposing defense for the Chargers to take their next step.
