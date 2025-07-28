Los Angeles Chargers have golden opportunity for superstar trade
The Los Angeles Chargers have had a relatively quiet offseason in terms of making big moves, but that could change within the blink of an eye.
The Chargers still have some very obvious needs heading into the regular season, and while wide receiver is the most glaring hole, Los Angeles also has a pretty big issue at edge rusher.
Yes, the Chargers re-signed Khalil Mack, who had all of six sacks last season, but they also cut Joey Bosa and didn't really do anything to replace him other than drafting Kyle Kennard.
Los Angeles has opted not to pursue any of the veteran edge rushers remaining on the free-agent market, but the Bolts could still swing a blockbuster trade to repair the problem.
There are two names that immediately come to mind: Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson and Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons.
Both players are embroiled in contract disputes with their respective teams, with Hendrickson opting to hold out. The circumstances are a bit different, as Hendrickson is 30 years old and Parsons is 26, but given the animosity that has developed on both accounts, trades could occur for each player.
If Hendrickson and/or Parsons become available, the Chargers absolutely, positively must get involved, even if it would pain general manager Joe Hortiz to spend that much money.
Los Angeles is trying to compete for a Super Bowl now, so the Chargers should be making win-now moves. Parsons is certainly the more preferable of the two superstars given his age, but Los Angeles would stand to benefit greatly by adding either player.
