Zion Johnson getting help from two big former Chargers names
One move the Los Angeles Chargers made this offseason that flew slightly under the radar was sliding Zion Johnson to center. The Bolts' handed Mekhi Becton a two year, $20 million deal to slot in at right guard, so Johnson needed a new home.
He's still been switching between center and left guard, rotating with Bradley Bozeman, who was the Chargers' center last season. While it's technically not a competition, Johnson has said nothing but good things about how Bozeman has helped him transition to center: "Boze has played a lot of football at the center position and he's played some guard too. I get to talk to him, ask him certain things about playing center and he's open in that way."
Johnson revealed that Nick Hardwick, the Chargers' third round pick from 2004 and their current assistant offensive line coach, along with Corey Linsley, have also helped him tremendously this offseason.
"We also have Coach, who played a lot of great football for our team. Coach [Mike] Devlin was a center, and I still have people I could rely on that played for our organization that were great centers like [former Chargers center] Corey [Linsley] who is always willing to help. I just feel blessed that I have all these resources in our room."
Johnson is in the perfect situation, as those around him are willing to help drive his success at center.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers defender admits the team is brutally lying about his height
Najee Harris makes first appearance at Chargers training camp since eye injury
Chargers rookie tight end Oronde Gadsden takes 'notable step forward' in training camp
Omarion Hampton destroys sled, proving Justin Herbert will be protected in pass game
Former Chargers wide receiver signs with NFC contender
Chargers host free agents on workouts, sign WR before training camp practice
RELATED: Maybe Greg Roman was right about this wild comparison for breakout rookie WR
RELATED: Chargers have potential blockbuster move after AFC West rival's flub