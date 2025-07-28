Chargers fans may get first look at starting offensive line at Day 10 practice
Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh has mentioned a time or two about how important the offensive line is to this team.
The team also did not hide the fact that it is a top priority after bringing in Mekhi Becton during free agency to join Joe Alt and Rashawn Slater.
RELATED: NFL writer says Chargers new 1-2 punch at running back is reason for optimism in 2025
Slater earned a massive contract over the weekend when he and the Chargers agreed to a new four-year extension that makes him the highest-paid offensive lineman in the league.
With Slater's new deal, it seems the offensive line could be set in stone for this upcoming season. Daniel Popper of The Athletic shared which players would be running as the first unit offensive line at practice on Monday.
RELATED: Zion Johnson getting help from two big former Chargers names
Popper reports that the first team offensive line at practice was left tackle Slater, left guard Jamaree Salyer, center Bradley Bozeman, right guard Becton, and right tackle Alt. The tweet also shared that Zion Johnson will be with the second unit at center.
While Slater is still out of team drills, it appears this will be the unit that is tasked with protecting quarterback Justin Herbert this season. Things are starting to shape up, and in just a few weeks, fans will get to hopefully see this unit in action.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers hyped rookie Oronde Gadsden made a big play on Derwin James
Chargers TV market size numbers are exact reason team relocated to Los Angeles
Los Angeles Chargers connected to intriguing QB trade
Chargers have work to do after recent pre-training camp power rankings revealed
Chargers' third-year WR continues to shine during training camp
Chargers LT Rashawn Slater agrees to massive four-year contract extension