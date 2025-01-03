NFL insider reveals Chargers drafting Ladd McConkey was years in the making
We’ve often spotlighted just how badly the Los Angeles Chargers ripped off the New England Patriots in the draft trade that saw Jim Harbaugh and general manager Joe Hortiz trade up to select wide receiver Ladd McConkey.
McConkey has since gone on to shatter Chargers franchise records held by Keenan Allen, while another pick in the trade, fifth-round cornerback Tarheeb Still, is a breakout player in his own right.
Now we know a little more about just how long Harbaugh and Co. have had eyes on McConkey.
According to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, the Chargers circled McConkey’s name in red ink as far back as 2021.
“I’ve heard in coaching the 2021 Orange Bowl, where Georgia routed Michigan, Harbaugh’s Wolverines staff, through their study, came away impressed with the then-redshirt freshman McConkey (who they’d hold to a single catch), resolving to keep an eye on him thereafter,” Breer wrote. “Meanwhile, Still was with Chargers linebacker NaVorro Bowman at Maryland in 2023. And Still’s fellow fifth-rounder, Cam Hart, another corner the team believes has a bright future, played for Chargers safeties coach Chris O’Leary at Notre Dame.”
If nothing else, it’s an impressive testament to how well the Chargers have rounded out the new-look organization, top to bottom. Hortiz and Harbaugh lacing the entire operation with guys who spent time in the college level coaching or scouting is clearly working out very, very well on the field so far.
Hence, going to the playoffs with a shot at a title during a “soft rebuild” year.
Looking beyond this season, this sort of information should also inspire confidence in fans when it comes to future draft classes and roster decisions, too.
