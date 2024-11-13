Chargers could get some key reinforcements for Week 11 vs. Bengals
The Los Angeles Chargers could use some help against the Cincinnati Bengals on the Sunday Night Football primetime encounter in Week 11.
Which isn’t to say the Chargers don’t stack up well against the Bengals—but every little bit matters when playing an offense with Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase and potentially Tee Higgins.
The Chargers got good news on Wednesday, then, when head coach Jim Harbaugh announced that the team opened the 21-day activation window for cornerback Deane Leonard, according to Thuc Nhi Nguyen of the Los Angeles Times.
That potentially opens the door for Leonard to get back on the field against the Bengals (provided this doesn’t become a weird three-week thing like the ongoing DJ Chark saga, anyway).
Elsewhere, cornerback Kristian Fulton was spotted practicing in earnest after missing the last two games with a hamstring injury, too.
The Chargers are getting some downright amazing performances from fifth-round rookies at cornerback right now. But Fulton and Leonard getting back just in time against an elite offense during a game with major playoff implications? It’s some of the best news the Chargers could have received mid-week.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Jim Harbaugh explains why hyped free-agent addition played just 1 snap
Khalil Mack has NSFW outburst over Justin Herbert's play
Justin Herbert's super-obscure shirt, explained
Jim Harbaugh let down 'The Beast' in Chargers warmups
Chargers hit with huge backhanded compliment by Colin Cowherd