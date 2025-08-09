Mekhi Becton injury has Chargers' free-agent prize still missing practice
The devastating injury to Rashawn Slater has understandably been the headline item for the Los Angeles Chargers.
In the background, though, offensive lineman and free-agent addition Mekhi Becton remains out with an injury, too.
As noted by The Athletic’s Daniel Popper, Becton remains on the shelf with an injury and hasn’t practiced since July 28. That includes missing Friday’s practice ahead of the Week 2 preseason game against the New Orleans Saints.
Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh had described Becton's injury as "minor" last week.
Becton was the crown jewel of the free-agent class for the Chargers this offseason and the guy tabbed to come in and fix much of the interior offensive line problems in front of Justin Herbert. That’s especially the case now with Bradley Bozeman and Zion Johnson apparently starting at the other two interior spots.
But Becton’s injury history makes this recent absence more notable than usual. The former first-round pick appeared in one game in 2021, then missed all of 2022 due to injuries. That, before his breakout season in 2023 over 16 games at guard.
These recent absences could be a simple case of load management and taking it easy on a veteran, of course. But Becton’s injury history and the recent Slater news serving as a big hit to the offensive line makes it hard to blame any Chargers fans who feel some unease over the situation.
