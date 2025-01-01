Chargers star earns AFC Special Teams Player of the Week honors
The Los Angeles Chargers had a near-perfect performance in their 40-7 win over the New England Patriots in Week 17.
The Chargers dominated every aspect of the game en route to clinching a postseason spot, including the special teams portion.
Kicker Cameron Dicker is now being praised for his performance in Week 17, winning AFC Special Teams Player of the Week.
Dicker finished the game four for four on field goal attempts and four for four on extra points. The kicks culminated in 16 points for the Chargers on the day.
Dicker is 35 of 37 on field goal attempts this season, giving him a 94.6% average that puts him second in the NFL in field goal percentage for kickers that have attempted 20 or more kicks.
The most overlooked player when things are going well is a kicker. The most scrutinized player when things are going bad, is a kicker.
Dicker has proven time and time again that he is a vital weapon to the success of the Chargers. If history tells us anything, it's that having a stone-cold killer at kicker is beneficial for a deep playoff run.
