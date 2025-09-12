Chargers' Teair Tart fined for infamous Travis Kelce slap
Los Angeles Chargers defender Teair Tart, as expected, has been fined by the NFL for his slap of Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.
ESPN’s Kris Rhim reported the news first, noting that first-time offenses of his nature usually check in at $12,172.
As always, the NFL announces fines for the prior week’s infractions on Saturday afternoons. But this one wasn’t exactly hard to see coming or get out in front of given the literally global nature of the slap.
Said slap, after all, occurred in Week 1 in Brazil as the Chargers beat the Chiefs. In the process, Tart became public enemy No. 1 of Taylor Swift fans globally, at least for a moment.
Notably, Tart’s actions had Chiefs head coach Andy Reid questioning why he wasn’t ejected during pressers in the middle of this past week, so the lasting impact was certainly there.
Tart, though, won’t flinch much at the noise as he continues to be a breakout success story who underwent a sort of career revival last year under Jesse Minter. Now, he’s back on a new deal this year and, it seems, disrupting opponents in versatile ways.
