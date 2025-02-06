Pros and cons of Chargers trading for Rams' Cooper Kupp
It has been a busy week for top players hitting the trade market, and the Los Angeles Chargers have been linked to a few.
First, the Chargers were suggested for a potential trade for Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett. Now, the team is being talked about as a good fit for Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp.
A former Super Bowl MVP, Kupp would be a great addition to any team looking to add receiver depth. However, would he fit with the current Chargers roster?
Here are the pros and cons of the Chargers making a trade for Kupp.
Pros of trading for Cooper Kupp
There's no worry about Kupp trying to prove himself as a proven talent. In 2021, Kupp led the league in receptions, yards, and touchdown receptions.
In eight seasons, Kupp has two 1,000-yard receiving seasons, one Pro Bowl selection, as well as one All-Pro selection.
Cons of trading for Cooper Kupp
An ACL injury sidelined Kupp one season after the Rams won the Super Bowl. Since then, Kupp has not had a 1,000-yard season.
On top of that, Kupp hasn't played a full season since the injury. In 2024, Kupp appeared in 12 games for the second straight year.
Health is going to be a major concern for Kupp for the rest of his career. If a team can keep him on the field, then Kupp could end up being a steal. However, it doesn't appear that 2021 Kupp is coming back anytime soon.
