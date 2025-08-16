Chargers unveil potential o-line starters without Rashawn Slater and Mekhi Becton
The Los Angeles Chargers were hit with some major adversity last week when starting left tackle Rashawn Slater was lost for the season with a torn patellar tendon. Slater, who was also recently handed a massive four-year, $114 million extension from the Bolts, left a massive hole along the offensive line.
For the time being, Joe Alt will play left tackle while Trey Pipkins III will slot in on the right. In addition to Slater's injury, a new hiccup has come along the interior of the line. Prized free agent Mekhi Becton is now dealing with an injury, with the Chargers' staff not seeming too confident that it's just a minor thing.
RELATED: Jim Harbaugh reveals unprecedented preseason plan for Chargers QB Justin Herbert
The Bolts brought in Becton on a two-year, $20 million deal to solidify one of their guard spots. The former first-round pick of the New York Jets made the switch to guard once he joined the Philadelphia Eagles last season. Becton would start 16 games and help the Eagles to a Super Bowl win.
Now with less than three weeks away from the season opener, Becton's status is up in the air. With Slater and Becton now out, the Chargers have had to make some adjustments both on the inside and outside of the offensive line. With Justin Herbert starting this week's preseason game against the Rams, here's a look at the starting five the Chargers rolled out to protect him.
RELATED: Chargers make decision on ailing QB Trey Lance's playing time vs. Rams
"With Herbert slated to start, that means the Chargers will also roll out their current starting group up front. That group at Thursday's session feature, from left to right, Joe Alt, Zion Johnson, Bradley Bozeman, Jamaree Salyer and Trey Pipkins III."
Aside from Alt, there's question marks with the other four starters. Johnson reverted back to guard after being cross-trained at center during the spring and summer. Salyer being back in the starting fold isn't exactly a sight Chargers fans want to see, either.
The Chargers need to hope Becton can return soon.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers' CB final roster battle gets a surprise name making a push
Omarion Hampton still listed as backup on Chargers depth chart
Chargers final roster battle features undrafted free agent making strong push
Chargers’ Mekhi Becton injury update starting to feel like a red flag
Khalil Mack gives glowing review of Chargers' rookie offensive weapon
Chargers’ Jim Harbaugh compares coaching in the NFL to a root canal