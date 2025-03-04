Davante Adams-Chargers proposed trade package would be huge risk for LA
New York Jets wide receiver Davante Adams is one of the key fallback plans for the Los Angeles Chargers now that they missed on Tee Higgins.
Adams has been linked to the Chargers already as he reportedly seeks a West Coast return. But a bloated contract that checks in at over $35 million in base salary makes it likely that any sort of link up with the Chargers would need to happen after the Jets cut him.
Not that such a reality stops trade package ideas from popping up.
Over at Bleacher Report, Alex Kay proposed several Adams trade ideas, including one that has the Chargers shipping a fourth-round pick to the Jets for Adams:
“Davante Adams could be the perfect Quentin Johnston replacement and an ideal partner for the younger, shiftier McConkey. Although Johnston still has two seasons left on his rookie deal and a club option for 2027, he's far too inconsistent for a feature role in L.A.'s offense right now.”
RELATED: Chargers exit Tee Higgins sweepstakes, begin exploring alternative options
The problem is the contract. Not that the Chargers can’t afford it – the question is whether they would want to at this point, especially with so many options at wideout available right now.
Adams would obviously be a great fit in the same offense as Justin Herbert and Ladd McConkey, but the low-risk Chargers regime that found McConkey last year might be more than happy to wait and see if Adams slips to free agency.
After all, by all limited accounts so far, the Chargers are already a possible finalist due to location before even thinking about the type of offense Adams might want to join.
