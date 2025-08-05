Jim Harbaugh announces needed tweak to Chargers starting offensive line
Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh met with the media on Monday, and dove into a myriad of topics.
One of those was the offensive line, which saw some changes throughout the offseason. Los Angeles added the massive Mekhi Becton at right guard, but still wanted to see improvement on the left side.
That led to the Bolts shifting Bradley Bozeman to guard, with former first-round pick Zion Johnson trying his hand at center. The Chargers were trying to find a way to maximize Johnson’s athleticism, but the plan didn’t work.
Johnson struggled at the spot and Harbaugh announced he would be back at left guard, with Bozeman again starting at center.
Johnson was a first-round pick out of Boston College in 2022. He has started 49 games over three seasons for Los Angeles, but hasn’t lived up to expectations.
Because of this, the Chargers declined the fifth-year option in his rookie deal, making this a contract year for Johnson. Proving he could handle the center duties might have helped him as he seeks a new contract, but he can still prove himself at guard.
