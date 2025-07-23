Chargers' prized free agent acquisition returns to practice
The Los Angeles Chargers, along with the Detroit Lions, got a leg up on the rest of the league in terms of starting training camp as the teams will meet in the Hall of Fame Game later this month.
Now, every team has begun its journey to the 2025 regular season with practices being in full swing around the league.
The Chargers have had plenty of headline moments, including Mekhi Becton's absence. However, The Athletic's Daniel Popper reports that Becton returned to the field on day 4 of camp.
Popper had a few tidbits about what the Chargers' offensive line looked like during day four of camp and the return of Becton.
"Joe Alt moved from right tackle to left tackle for the second straight practice. Trey Pipkins was at right tackle. Mekhi Becton was back at right guard after missing the previous two practices. Zion Johnson was at center, and Bradley Bozeman was at left guard," wrote Popper.
Becton played right guard for the Philadelphia Eagles this past season, which is more than likely why the Chargers showed major interest before signing him in free agency.
The biggest piece of news from the story may be Joe Alt moving from right tackle to left tackle. Alt played right tackle last season, but it appears head coach Jim Harbaugh is comfortable with the swap while Rashawn Slater is out.
