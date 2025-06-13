Los Angeles Chargers joint practices with Saints won't happen after all, it seems
So much for those Los Angeles Chargers joint practices with the New Orleans Saints.
Earlier this year, there was some buzz about joint practices between the Chargers and Saints before the two teams linked up in Week 1 of the preseason on August 10.
But that idea has had ice-cold water thrown on it from the Saints’ side.
According to Nick Underhill of NOF, Saints Head Coach Kellen Moore confirmed this week that the Saints wouldn’t partake in joint practices with the Chargers despite his team practicing in California for nine straight days this summer.
The Saints and Chargers have held joint practices in the past and those Saints have recently made a habit of going to California for stretches of training camp. For one reason or another, though, it wasn’t meant to be this time.
As for the Chargers, the biggest news item when they revealed the training camp schedule was the stretch of days set to be spent in San Diego. Despite some understandable protests from fans and even local news anchors, Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh has been more than positive about it.
