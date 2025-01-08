Jim Harbaugh takes Chargers back to scene of his national championship for playoffs
The Los Angeles Chargers are preparing for their first playoff game since 2022. After an 11-6 season, the Chargers grabbed the fifth seed in the AFC playoff picture and will meet the Houston Texans in the wild-card.
It's a trip to Houston, a trip that first-year head coach Jim Harbaugh knows all about. Harbaugh made that same trip last year and brought home the hardware for his Michigan Wolverines.
MORE: Chargers offense firing on all cylinders ahead of postseason sprint
Just one year ago, Harbaugh was leading the Wolverines to a national championship victory over the Washington Huskies in the home of the Texans.
It appears that Harbaugh will once again have to turn NRG Stadium into his house by spoiling the AFC South champions parade.
It's funny how much can change in a year. Harbaugh went from creating a dynasty in Michigan to leading the Chargers to the postseason in his first season in Los Angeles.
Saturday will be a full-circle moment for the Chargers headman. However, thoughts of a national championship are the furthest thing from Harbaugh's mind at the moment. Taking care of business on the road is the only thing on that football maniac's mind.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Nick Wright claims Chargers could pull blockbuster trade for elite weapon
Chargers urged to steal away Chiefs star in NFL free agency
Los Angeles Chargers urged to pursue dynamic weapon for Justin Herbert
Chargers vs. Texans: Early NFL wild-card betting favorite, odds info
Chargers positioned to make major moves due to massive cap room