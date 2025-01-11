Is J.K. Dobbins playing today? Injury updates for Chargers RB
Los Angeles Chargers running back J.K. Dobbins is a question mark on the injury report ahead of kickoff in the NFL playoffs against the Houston Texans.
Dobbins, only back from injury just a few weeks ago, tweaked an ankle injury in the season finale. While Gus Edwards is off the injury report, the fact the Chargers felt the need to go sign Ezekiel Elliott spoke to some concern about overall depth, at least.
Here’s a look at the latest on Dobbins ahead of kickoff.
J.K. Dobbins injury update
- The Chargers listed Dobbins as questionable on the final injury report.
Injury takeaway for Chargers
Dobbins is the heart of the Chargers’ rushing attack. Over 13 games this year, he’s tallied 905 yards and nine scores on a 4.6 per-carry average. Gus Edwards has taken over in spots to nice results, but as a whole, has only appeared in 11 games while averaging 3.6 yards per carry. Rookie Kimani Vidal and Hassan Haskins haven’t seen notable work and Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh has noted struggles as pass-blockers as part of the reason. If Dobbins is limited, most, if not all of the work will fall to Edwards, who only just got off the injury report in the middle of the week. The Chargers elevated another running back from the practice squad for the game, though it wasn’t Ezekiel Elliott.
