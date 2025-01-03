Justin Herbert's key statistic to leading playoff offense for Chargers
It's an exciting yet nervous time to be a Los Angeles Chargers fan. The team is heading back to the postseason for the first time since 2020; however, can they be a real threat to win the Super Bowl?
In just one year, head coach Jim Harbaugh has seemingly already fixed the situation in Los Angeles, which shouldn't be a surprise, as Harbaugh has been a proven winner everywhere he has been.
MORE: Where does Justin Herbert rank among NFL playoff quarterbacks?
One big asset to Harbaugh's rapid success with the Chargers has been quarterback Justin Herbert. Herbert is having a breakout season, and one statistic reveals where Herbert is finding the most success.
According to Pro Football Focus. Herbert has dissected defenses this season using the play-action. Herber has posted a 94.3 PFF grade when the Chargers use the play-action.
Herbert trails only Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson in this category. Sounds like pretty good company to me.
The Chargers are on a quest to prove they belong in the conversation as one of the elite teams in the NFL. The first step would be a postseason win, which is possible with Herbert under center.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Jim Harbaugh and Bill Belichick agree on how Chargers plan to attack Week 18
Chargers seek J.K. Dobbins injury insurance with Clemson star in mock draft
Should Chargers go after recently cut former All-Pro before playoffs?
Chargers' Rashawn Slater is going to the Pro Bowl -- but NFL botched reveal
Chargers with NFL contract incentives at stake in Week 18
Bizarre Jim Harbaugh competition is taking place on January 10th