Where does Justin Herbert rank among NFL playoff quarterbacks?
The Los Angeles Chargers' 2024-25 campaign will not end after a Week 18 matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders.
The Chargers have made plans for their first postseason appearance since 2020 after clinching a spot with a win over the New England Patriots in Week 17.
MORE: Former Super Bowl champ compares Justin Herbert to rookie QB
Great teams have great players, and the Chargers have plenty of players that should be highlighted in this successful season. However, there is one who has led the team week in and week out, and that is quarterback Justin Herbert.
Herbert has had a stellar season, throwing for 3,524 yards, 21 touchdowns, and just three interceptions. No defense wants to see Herbert in the postseason.
Recently, Bleacher Report did a list ranking the quarterbacks that will be in the playoffs. Here is where and what they said about Herbert.
"6. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers: A league-high 12 of his 21 touchdowns have come on deep passes, and the 26-year-old has thrown just three interceptions during the best season of his career thus far. There's a lot to like, but he has to prove he can sustain it this time."
The rankings have Herbert on the fringe of the elite. However, the report wonders if Herbert's special season can be sustainable. There's only one way to find out: for Herbert to continue to grow as a leader and a quarterback.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Should Chargers add Ezekiel Elliott after RB's release from Cowboys?
Chargers rookie Ladd McConkey a surprise addition on injury report
Gus Edwards injury update: Latest news on Los Angeles Chargers RB for Week 18
Chargers' free agent target would be perfect Jim Harbaugh culture fit
Pat McAfee delivers five star gift to Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh
Jim Harbaugh offers Chargers injury updates before Week 18 vs. Raiders