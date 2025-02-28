Los Angeles Chargers linked to 'perfect' free-agent signing
The Los Angeles Chargers have the chance to make a massive splash during free agency this offseason.
The franchise is in the top 10 in available salary cap with over $70 million to spend. However, just because they have that much cap space doesn't mean they will be able to pull in numerous big names.
The fit for the roster has to be there. However, there are a few names that would be the perfect fit to join the Chargers this offseason.
RELATED: Chargers GM drops major hint on future of key defender
Gary Davenport of Bleacher Report recently created a list of the "perfect" free-agent signing for each team in the league.
Davenport believes that the Chargers should be looking at Super Bowl 59 winning edge rusher Josh Sweat.
"Sweat showed how dominant he can be with 2.5 sacks in Super Bowl LIX, and the 27-year-old has been equal parts durable and consistent for the Philadelphia Eagles the past five years," stated Davenport.
Of course, all of this comes down to whether the team doesn't feel that bringing Khalil Mack is a good idea. According to Spotrac, Sweat's market value is a lot smaller than Mack's. That could make him the perfect candidate to join the Chargers, especially with the team thinking about Joey Bosa's future.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers hint at shocking position change for big-name player
Jim Harbaugh makes his stance extremely clear on "Tush Push Gate"
Chargers send Joey Bosa to Packers in depressing trade proposal
Chargers, Jim Harbaugh’s dream Michigan draft target suffers injury setback
Chargers 2-round mock draft: Jim Harbaugh doubles down, replaces Bosa, Mack
Could record-high salary cap help Chargers keep Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack?