Former Los Angeles Chargers player suffers season-ending injury during OTAs
A former undrafted free agent out of Stetson, Donald Parham Jr. was unable to catch on with the Detroit Lions or Washington Commanders early in his career. Following a one-year stint with the Arlington Renegades of the XFL, Parham found a home with the Los Angeles Chargers.
Parham spent four years with the Chargers, recording 67 receptions for 764 yards and 11 touchdowns. He wasn't retained in 2024, eventually signing with the Denver Broncos' practice squad.
MORE: Chargers hope for second-year leap from secondary duo in 2025
This season, he hoped to catch on with the Pittsburgh Steelers, who signed the veteran to a one-year deal. Unfortunately, his latest campaign ended before it began as Parham suffered a torn Achilles during OTAs.
Pittsburgh has a stellar tight end as their starter in Pat Freiermuth and a promising backup in Darnell Washington. Parham was expected to be the TE3 behind them, and should have had a chance to see the field often.
Instead, Pittsburgh could explore adding another veteran to the mix as a replacement for Parham.
