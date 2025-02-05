Chargers projected to snatch rising star defender from hated rival
The Los Angeles Chargers may very well lose Khalil Mack to free agency this offseason, which means they will need to start searching for a replacement.
Heck, even if the Chargers re-sign Mack, they could ultimately trade or release Joey Bosa, which would still open up a need for another pass rusher.
On that note, Mason Cameron of Pro Football Focus has identified a very intriguing potential free-agent target for Los Angeles: Las Vegas Raiders edge rusher Malcolm Koonce, who missed all of 2024 due to a knee injury.
"Had Koonce not suffered a season-ending injury heading into 2024 and instead carried over his momentum from the back half of 2023, he would undoubtedly rank much higher on this list," Cameron wrote. "... The 26-year-old Koonce could create a solid tandem with Tuli Tuipulotu — the team’s second-round pick in 2024 — and would save the team significant cap space to attack other glaring needs."
RELATED: Derwin James gets busy recruiting franchise legend back to Chargers
In his last healthy season in 2023, Koonce racked up 43 tackles, eight sacks and three forced fumbles and appeared to be a rising star for the Raiders. He even registered an 81.3 overall grade at Pro Football Focus that year.
The Peekskill, N.Y. native, who played his collegiate football at Buffalo, was seleced by Las Vegas in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft and barely played during either of his first two seasons before breaking out in his third year.
Koonce is still largely unproven, and he would represent a risky pickup as a result of the injury, but he is still someone that the Chargers should absolutely consider at the right price.
