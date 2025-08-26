Charger Report

NFL insider believes Najee Harris injury has opened door for Omarion Hampton

Najee Harris' bizarre injury earlier this summer has opened the door for one Los Angeles Chargers rookie to make a statement on the field.

Tyler Reed

Los Angeles Chargers running back Omarion Hampton carries the ball before the game against the New Orleans Saints.
Los Angeles Chargers running back Omarion Hampton carries the ball before the game against the New Orleans Saints.
The Los Angeles Chargers are preparing for a massive Week 1 showdown with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Playing the reigning AFC champions means being at your best and having your best on the field. Whether or not Chargers running back Najee Harris will be available for the big game is unknown.

Harris injured his eye in a fireworks incident back in July, which has been kept close to the vest by the organization. However, SI's Albert Breer believes the injury has opened the door for rookie running back Omarion Hampton.

"It’s good to hear Najee Harris is healthy and trending toward playing in September. But it looks like his absence left the door open for Omarion Hampton to make the Chargers’ tailback job his own, and my sense is Hampton’s done just that," writes Breer.

Even if Harris didn't suffer an injury this summer, the Chargers have to hope that Hampton makes an immediate impact.

Hampton is a first-round selection, and in this era, first-round picks are making immediate impacts. Now, the rookie has a chance to make an impact a lot quicker than imagined.

All things are trending for Harris to at least be ready to go in the first month. But if it's a slow start, Hampton could steal the number one position in the backfield.

Los Angeles Chargers running backs Najee Harris, Omarion Hampton, and Kimani Vidal.
Los Angeles Chargers running backs Najee Harris, Omarion Hampton, and Kimani Vidal.

