NFL insider believes Najee Harris injury has opened door for Omarion Hampton
The Los Angeles Chargers are preparing for a massive Week 1 showdown with the Kansas City Chiefs.
Playing the reigning AFC champions means being at your best and having your best on the field. Whether or not Chargers running back Najee Harris will be available for the big game is unknown.
Harris injured his eye in a fireworks incident back in July, which has been kept close to the vest by the organization. However, SI's Albert Breer believes the injury has opened the door for rookie running back Omarion Hampton.
RELATED: Los Angeles Chargers roster cuts & news tracker 2025: Full list of players released
"It’s good to hear Najee Harris is healthy and trending toward playing in September. But it looks like his absence left the door open for Omarion Hampton to make the Chargers’ tailback job his own, and my sense is Hampton’s done just that," writes Breer.
Even if Harris didn't suffer an injury this summer, the Chargers have to hope that Hampton makes an immediate impact.
RELATED: Chargers named possible trade partner in 3-team deal with Giants and Cardinals
Hampton is a first-round selection, and in this era, first-round picks are making immediate impacts. Now, the rookie has a chance to make an impact a lot quicker than imagined.
All things are trending for Harris to at least be ready to go in the first month. But if it's a slow start, Hampton could steal the number one position in the backfield.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Should Chargers take a gamble on Deion Sanders' son?
Chargers could reach out to recently released Dallas Cowboys offensive lineman
Chargers fan favorite causes frenzy with apparent final cuts social media post
Justin Herbert disrespected in ESPN's top 100 players countdown heading into season
Justin Herbert's potential new love interest rumors heat up after another viral photo